An Indian court has found a 33-year-old man guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor, a crime that sparked nationwide protests and hospital strikes last year.

The discovery of the victim's bloodied body at a government hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata last August once again highlighted the chronic issue of violence against women in the world's most populous country.

It led to doctors' demands for additional security at government hospitals, and thousands of citizens in Kolkata and elsewhere in India joined the doctors' protests in solidarity.

The trial of defendant Sanjoy Roy was fast-tracked.

"The sentence will be delivered on Monday," presiding judge Anirban Das said after finding Roy, a civic volunteer in the hospital, guilty of rape and murder.

Roy has consistently maintained his innocence and again told the court that he was not guilty.

"I have been framed," he said.

Roy was brought to court by a prison van and greeted by a crowd of protesters, held at bay by police officers, demanding he be given the death penalty.

Related It could have been me: Will doctor's rape and murder spark change in India?

'Hang him, Hang him'

"Hang him, hang him," they chanted.