Sweden has deployed troops to Latvia to strengthen NATO's presence in the region, the Nordic country's defence minister said, marking its first deployment to another member of the alliance since joining last year.

Swedish troops have been present in Latvia as of Saturday as part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces (FLF), Defence Minister Pal Jonson wrote on X.

"This marks a historic milestone. As part of NATO's collective defence we strengthen the security of the Baltic region and stand united for a safer future," Jonson noted.

Latvia is situated on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Estonia, with Russia on its eastern border.