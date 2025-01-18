WORLD
Swedish troops deployed in Latvia to 'strengthen' NATO presence
Latvia is situated on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Estonia, with Russia on its eastern border.
Swedish troops arrive in Latvia, marking 1st deployment to another NATO member state. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025

Sweden has deployed troops to Latvia to strengthen NATO's presence in the region, the Nordic country's defence minister said, marking its first deployment to another member of the alliance since joining last year.

Swedish troops have been present in Latvia as of Saturday as part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces (FLF), Defence Minister Pal Jonson wrote on X.

"This marks a historic milestone. As part of NATO's collective defence we strengthen the security of the Baltic region and stand united for a safer future," Jonson noted.

This is the first time Sweden, which joined NATO on March 7 last year, sent troops to another member country.

"Strengthening security and deterrence together as allies is the key to stability in the Baltic Sea region," noted Jonson, adding that he is glad to see the Swedish armed forces in Latvia and looks forward to further defence cooperation.

