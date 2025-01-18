At least 70 people were killed and more injured in northern Nigeria when a petrol tanker truck overturned, spilling fuel that exploded, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said.

The accident in Niger state on Saturday follows a similar blast in Jigawa state last October that killed 147 people, one of the worst such tragedies in Africa's most populous nation.

Kumar Tsukwam, FRSC sector commander for Niger state, said most of the victims were impoverished local residents who had rushed to scoop up the spilled petrol after the truck overturned.

"Large crowd of people gathered to scoop fuel despite concerted efforts to stop them," Tsukwam said in a statement.

"Suddenly, the tanker burst into flames, engulfing another tanker. So far 60 corpses (have been) recovered from the scene."