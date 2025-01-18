Turkish soldiers serving in NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) have provided the Balkan nation's security personnel with sniper shooting training to improve their operational capabilities.

The Kosovo Security Force (KSF) statement said on Saturday that the training was conducted as part of collaboration with the Turkish Armed Forces to improve their readiness for crisis management operations, civil defence, and emergency response.

Established in 2009, the KSF began transitioning into armed forces in 2018, a process expected to take 10 years.