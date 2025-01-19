Sunday, January 19, 2025

1759 GMT — The Israeli military has said that the three captives freed by Hamas as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal were reunited with their mothers in Israel, as Tel Aviv is due to release 90 Palestinian prisoners from Ofer Prison.

"The three returnees have just arrived at the initial reception point in the Gaza envelope area, and they are now meeting with their mothers," said the military, which shared an image of released hostage Emily Damari alongside her mother smiling and waving.

Travelling in military helicopters and accompanied by their mothers, the three women, Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher, landed at the hospital, where the army said the rest of their family members awaited them.

1950 GMT — Young Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli prison

A young Palestinian in his early 20s who had been held in an Israeli prison for over 14 months under draconian "administrative detention" law died in custody, Palestinian prisoners' rights organisations have said.

The statement added that Jaber, from the Dheisheh Refugee Camp in Bethlehem, southern West Bank, "had been held under administrative detention since Dec. 11, 2023, and was detained in the Negev Desert Prison of southern Israel before his martyrdom."

“Part of his intestines was removed at that time, and he was arrested while in need of intensive medical care,” added the statement.

1940 GMT — Over 550 aid trucks enter Gaza on first day of ceasefire

Over 550 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, on the first day of implementing the ceasefire agreement.

"Since Sunday morning, 552 humanitarian aid trucks have entered the Strip through the crossings, including 242 for the northern part of the Strip,” a source in the Gaza Ministry of Interior told Anadolu.

The source explained that the shipments included fuel, medical supplies, and foodstuffs, as well as vegetables and fruits.

1752 GMT — UN chief welcomes Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed support for the implementation of a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.

He emphasised the UN's readiness to assist, stating, "We stand ready to support this implementation and scale up the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief to the countless Palestinians who continue to suffer."

The UN chief also stressed the importance of addressing obstacles to aid delivery, noting, "It is imperative that the ceasefire must remove the significant security and political obstacles to delivering aid."

1735 GMT — UN agencies begin delivering aid to Gaza amid ceasefire

The World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF separately announced that their trucks have begun crossing into Gaza as the ceasefire deal took effect earlier in the day.

"WFP aims to deliver food daily along humanitarian corridors that include Egypt, Jordan, and Israel crossing points," the organisation said on X.

Trucks are transporting life-saving wheat flour and ready-to-eat food parcels to those in dire need, according to the WFP.

UNICEF, for its part, announced that trucks carrying water, hygiene kits, and nutrition supplies have been entering Gaza.

1731 GMT — Gaza ceasefire to provide 'much-needed respite' to enclave's people: UNRWA chief

The head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal, describing it as a vital step toward easing the suffering of the enclave's population.

"This agreement will finally bring much-needed respite for the people of Gaza and the release of hostages," Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

"What’s needed is rapid, unhindered and uninterrupted humanitarian access and supplies to respond to the tremendous suffering caused by this war," he added.

1615 GMT — Israeli ceasefire violations could endanger hostages: Hamas

Hamas' armed wing said the group would abide by a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Gaza but that any possible Israeli violations would endanger the process and put the lives of hostages at risk.

In a video speech, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida urged mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal.

1609 GMT — Biden says 'the guns in Gaza have gone silent,' aid begins

President Joe Biden has welcomed the ceasefire taking hold between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, saying the "region has been fundamentally transformed."

"After so much pain, death and loss of life, today the guns in Gaza have gone silent," the outgoing president said during a visit to South Carolina, just hours after the ceasefire took effect.

1552 GMT — 'Seize the momentum' for Palestinian state at peace with Israel: Germany's Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that the momentum created by the Gaza truce should be used to work towards a two-state solution.

"We should seize on the momentum to commit to a Palestinian state that can coexist with the State of Israel," Scholz wrote on the X social media platform.

Gaza's civilian population has "suffered enormously" during the war and their future "also concerns us", he added.

1534 GMT — Chinese envoy meets with Palestinian president to discuss Gaza ceasefire

China’s special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah to discuss a wide range of issues, including the Gaza ceasefire and China-Palestine relations, Beijing has said.

Zhai said China welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and hoped it would be effectively implemented to achieve a "comprehensive" and "permanent" ceasefire as soon as possible.

"China firmly supports the Palestinian people's quest for legitimate rights, national reconciliation, UN membership, and a two-state solution for a just, lasting resolution," Zhai affirmed.

1440 GMT — Qatar urges full implementation of Gaza ceasefire deal

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has called for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, to achieve the desired sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Al Thani reiterated his country’s continued support “for Gaza’s people via resuming an air bridge for aid” to the enclave.

He stressed Qatar’s “steadfast position regarding the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

1430 GMT — Hamas hands over three Israeli captives to Red Cross

A senior Hamas official has said that the Palestinian resistance group had handed over three Israeli women hostages to the Red Cross, as agreed with Israel in a ceasefire deal.

"The three women hostages were officially handed over to the Red Cross at Al-Saraya Square in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza City," the official said.

"This occurred after a member of the Red Cross team met with them and ensured their well-being."

Israel's military said that Red Cross has told it hostages have been transferred and are on their way toward Israeli forces.

1429 GMT — Hamas will never govern Gaza: Trump national security adviser

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said that if Hamas reneges on the Gaza ceasefire for hostages deal, the United States will support Israel "in doing what it has to do."

He added in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation," "Hamas will never govern Gaza. That is completely unacceptable."

"If Hamas reneges on this deal and Hamas backs out, moves the goalpost, what have you, we will support Israel in doing what it has to do," he said.

1424 GMT — Palestinian detainees to be released from Israeli jails in coming hours

Hamas media office has released the names of 90 Palestinian detainees to be released from Israeli jails in the coming hours under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement

1335 GMT — Israel set to release 90 Palestinian prisoners

Israel’s Prison Service began to transfer 90 Palestinian detainees to Ofer Prison near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank to be released under a Gaza ceasefire deal, local media has said.

Israeli Channel 12 said the 78 prisoners would be released to the occupied West Bank while the other 12 to East Jerusalem.

“They will only be freed after the arrival of the Israeli captives to Israel,” it added.

1332 GMT — ICRC team to collect Israeli hostages from Hamas: official

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza is on its way to collect Israeli hostages from Hamas, an official involved in the operation has said.

1324 GMT — EU commissioner urges continued support for UNRWA

European Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib has urged the international community to continue supporting the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The work done by UNRWA to support Palestinians in Gaza and the region is now more important than ever and needs to be steadily supported by the international community,” Lahbib said on X.

“The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas must hold to allow for the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable ... Children are dying, and every effort must be made to prevent further loss of life,” she said.

1305 GMT — Gaza ceasefire deal comes at ‘high cost’ for Israel: foreign minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said that the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas has come at a “high cost” for Israel.

In a news briefing in Jerusalem, Saar claimed that Hamas' rule in Gaza poses a significant threat to both Israel's security and the Palestinian people, noting “There would be no future peace, stability and security for both sides if Hamas remained in power in Gaza.”

“The ceasefire is temporary and any more permanent truce will not be negotiated until day 16 of the agreement,” he added.

The Israeli minister said that if a “satisfactory” agreement is not reached, including the removal of Hamas and the return of all Israeli captives, Israel will resume its war on Gaza.

1148 GMT — The death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza rises to 26

At least 26 Palestinians have been killed and over 36 others wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the run-up to a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medics have said.

1145 GMT — UK 'welcomes' expected release of British hostage from Gaza

The UK "welcomes" the expected release of British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari after she was named as one of the three women to be released under a ceasefire deal, the UK foreign office has said.

"The UK government welcomes the reports that British national Emily Damari is on the list of hostages to be released by Hamas today. We stand ready to support her upon her release," the foreign office said in a statement.

1142 GMT — First aid trucks arrive in Gaza as death toll rises to 46,913

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza after a truce between Israel and Hamas went into effect, the United Nations has said.

"First trucks of supplies started entering" minutes after the ceasefire took effect on Sunday morning, UN aid official Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN's OCHA aid agency for the Palestinian territories, said on X.

"A massive effort has been underway over the past days from humanitarian partners to load and prepare to distribute a surge of aid across all of Gaza."

1130 GMT — Pope calls for Gaza ceasefire to be 'immediately respected'

Pope Francis has called for a ceasefire in Gaza to be "immediately respected", as he thanked mediators and urged a boost in humanitarian aid as well as the return of hostages.

"I express gratitude to all the mediators," the Argentine pontiff said shortly after the start of a truce between Israel and Hamas began.

"Thanks to all the parties involved in this important outcome. I hope that, as agreed, it will be immediately respected by the parties and that all the hostages will finally be able to go home to hug their loved ones again", he said.

"I pray so much for them, and their families. I also hope that humanitarian aid will even more quickly reach... the people of Gaza, who have so many urgent needs", Francis said.

1120 GMT — Hamas says expects list 'shortly' from Israel of 90 Palestinian prisoners for exchange

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it was awaiting a list of 90 prisoners to be released by Israel as part of a prisoner exchange on the first day of the Gaza ceasefire.