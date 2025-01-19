Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and US-based space infrastructure developer Axiom Space have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore supply chain opportunities for Türkiye's developing space industry.

Saturday's agreement aims to foster collaboration in space technology, aviation, textiles, material science, advanced manufacturing, communications and life sciences, according to Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Türkiye's Minister of Industry and Technology.

Calling the memorandum a milestone for Türkiye's space sector, Kacir said, "With the projects we will realise, Türkiye will get a larger share of the global space economy, which will soon reach $1 trillion annually."

The agreement cements Türkiye's spot in space. The International Space Station (ISS), operational since 1998, is expected to cease operations by the end of 2030. At that point, commercial space stations will take over to sustain human activities and research in space.

TUA and Axiom Space collaborated for a landmark moment in Turkish history last year. Türkiye's venture into crewed cosmic exploration began with Colonel Alper Gezeravci soaring into space among the four-person crew of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) on January 18, 2024.

Deep space missions