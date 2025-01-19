South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol again refused to appear before investigators for questioning after he was formally arrested over the failed imposition of martial law last month, his lawyer said Sunday.

It came hours after investigators probing the impeached president asked him to appear for questioning later in the day, hours after a court appr oved his formal arrest.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it had requested Yoon to appear for questioning at 2 pm local time (0500 GMT).

Yoon's lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, told the Seoul-based Yonhap News that the impeached president will not comply with the request for questioning by the CIO.

Yoon was formally arrested on Sunday morning after a Seoul court allowed the arrest warrant requested by the investors.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, the CIO, which has faced challenges in investigating a defiant Yoon, expressed "deep regret" that he "appears to deny the rule of law" without any effort to "resolve the issue within the judicial system".

"If he can't accept the warrant issuance, he could follow the appeal or remedy process to overturn it within the judicial system," it added.

