Thousands of displaced, war-weary Palestinians in Gaza set off across the devastated Palestinian territory to return to their homes, after a long-awaited truce between Israel and Hamas went into effect following an initial delay.

The ceasefire began nearly three hours later than scheduled on Sunday, during which time Israel's military said it was continuing to bomb Gaza, with the territory's civil defence agency reporting 19 people killed and 25 wounded in bombardments.

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza carrying tents, clothes and their personal belongings were seen heading back to their homes, after more than 15 months of brutal war that displaced the vast majority of the territory's population, in many cases more than once.

In the northern area of Jabalia, hundreds of people streamed down a sandy path, returning to an apocalyptic landscape dotted with piles of rubble and destroyed buildings.

And in the main southern city of Khan Younis, people celebrated their pending homecoming.

"I'm very, very happy," said Wafa al-Habeel. "I want to go back and kiss the ground and the soil of Gaza. I am longing for Gaza (City) and longing for our loved ones."

The truce had been scheduled to begin at 0630 GMT (8:30 am) but a last-minute dispute over the list of hostages to be freed on the first day led to the holdup.

Qatar, a mediator of the truce, later confirmed it had gone into effect.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum campaign group identified the three Israeli women set to be released as Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher.

Hamas, meanwhile, said it was waiting for Israel to furnish "a list containing the names of 90 prisoners from the categories of women and children" also to be released on the first day.

