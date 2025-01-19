Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Palestine's Gaza after a long-awaited truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect, the United Nations has said.

"First trucks of supplies started entering" minutes after the ceasefire took effect on Sunday morning, UN aid official Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN's OCHA aid agency for the Palestinian territories, said on X.

"A massive effort has been underway over the past days from humanitarian partners to load and prepare to distribute a surge of aid across all of Gaza."

An Egyptian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that "260 trucks of aid and 16 of fuel" entered through the Israeli-controlled Karem Abu Salem crossing between Israel and Gaza and the Nitzana crossing between Egypt and Israel.

Journalists saw hundreds of trucks carrying aid at the Rafah border crossing and around El Arish, 50 kilometres (31 miles) west.

A vital entry point