Hamas' armed wing has said the group would abide by a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Gaza but that any possible Israeli violations would endanger the process and put the lives of hostages at risk.

In a video speech on Sunday, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida urged mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal, adding that the group would abide by all phases of the agreement and the timetable of the prisoner swap accord.

"Everything is dependent on the commitment by the enemy.. Violations from the side of the occupation (Israel) would put the process at risk," said Abu Obaida.