Hamas armed wing abides by Gaza truce deal, warns Israel on violations
Qassam Brigades urges mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal, adding that the group would abide by all phases of the agreement and the timetable of the prisoner swap accord.
Aftermath of Israeli attacks in northern Gaza during ceasefire. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
January 19, 2025

Hamas' armed wing has said the group would abide by a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Gaza but that any possible Israeli violations would endanger the process and put the lives of hostages at risk.

In a video speech on Sunday, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida urged mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal, adding that the group would abide by all phases of the agreement and the timetable of the prisoner swap accord.

"Everything is dependent on the commitment by the enemy.. Violations from the side of the occupation (Israel) would put the process at risk," said Abu Obaida.

"We are keen to succeed in all stages of the agreement, its details and timings to preserve the blood of our people and achieve their goals, and we urge the mediators to compel the enemy to abide by it," he added.

Earlier, Hamas released three Israeli female hostages as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal and Israel was expected in return to free 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
