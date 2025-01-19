Palestinian resistance group Hamas has won the Gaza war and prevented Israel from achieving its goals, the former head of the Israeli National Security Council has said.

“This war was a disastrous Israeli failure in Gaza," Giora Eiland, a retired general, told Maariv newspaper on Sunday.

"This war was a failure for a very simple reason that Hamas did not only succeed in preventing Israel from achieving its goals, but also remained in power,” he added.

A Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect at 0915 GMT on Sunday after a few hours’ delay due to Israeli accusations of Hamas of delaying the release of a list of captives set to be released.

It was originally scheduled to start at 0630 GMT.

Eiland, who headed the National Security Council from 2004 to 2006, said the ceasefire deal does not prevent Hamas from rearming.

"If Hamas moves against Israel, it will be violating the agreement," he said.