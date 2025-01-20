Monday, January 20, 2025

1915 GMT — Israel is expected to release 200 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences and high-term sentences, in exchange for four Israeli women soldiers, who will be freed next Sunday, a Hamas official has said.

The statement was made by Nader Fakhouri, the media official in charge of the Martyrs, Injured, and Prisoners Office of Hamas, and was released by the Prisoners Media Office affiliated with Hamas.

Fakhouri explained that "the second part of the first phase of the Palestinian resistance factions' agreement with the Israeli occupation will begin on Saturday, Jan. 25.”

“On Saturday, the resistance will announce the names of Israeli prisoners to be released, and in return, the (Israeli) occupation will provide a list of Palestinian prisoners to be freed,” he added.

According to Fakhouri, “based on these two lists, the actual implementation will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26, with the release of Palestinian prisoners and the handing over of Israeli prisoners.”

1757 GMT — More than 2M Palestinians in Gaza depend on 'delivery of critical necessities': UN

The UN has stressed the need for aid delivery to Gaza amid a recent ceasefire deal, noting that "more than two million people" depend on the "delivery of critical necessities."

"The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that aid workers are ramping up the delivery of critical necessities, including food, shelter, clean water and other essential supplies. The entire population of Gaza, more than two million people, depends on these essentials," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

Noting that children constitute nearly half of Gaza’s population, Haq said many survive on a single meal a day.

"Our partners working on children's welfare say the provision of food, water and medical supplies are being prioritised," he said.

1721 GMT — Mother of hostage released by Hamas says her daughter's health 'much better' than expected

Mandy Damari, the mother of Emily Damari, one of the Israeli hostages released by Hamas as part of a prisoner exchange agreement, has noted that her daughter's health is "much better" than expected.

In a written statement, Damari shared her joy at reuniting with her daughter, who was freed from captivity in Gaza.

The family called for the continuation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to secure the release of the remaining Israeli captives still held in Gaza.

1639 GMT — UN chief calls on member states to 'support all efforts to implement' Gaza ceasefire

The UN chief has called on the Security Council and member states to "support all efforts to implement" the new ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing a high-level session at the UN Security Council on the Mideast, Antonio Guterres said: "The Middle East is in a period of profound transformation – rife with uncertainty, but also possibility."

"It is clear the region is being reshaped. But it is far from clear what will emerge. We have a responsibility to help make sure the people of the Middle East come out of this turbulent period with peace, dignity, and a horizon of hope grounded in action," he said.

1541 GMT — All stages of Gaza ceasefire deal should be implemented: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that "all stages of the Gaza ceasefire deal should be implemented," stressing that "uninterrupted humanitarian aid must be delivered to the enclave."

He also said that the international community must ensure Israel fulfills its responsibilities, adding, "Türkiye is committed to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

1539 GMT — UN slams Israel for planning to annex occupied West Bank

A total or partial annexation of the West Bank by Israel "would constitute a most serious violation of international law," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned, denouncing statements by Israeli officials suggesting such a move.

"I am deeply concerned about an existential threat to the integrity and contiguity of the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza and the West Bank," he told a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East, citing "Israeli administrative changes" over the past two years.

1528 GMT — UN chief says 630 aid trucks entered Gaza on first day of ceasefire

More than 630 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the Security Council, with at least 300 of those trucks going to the enclave's north, where the UN says famine looms.

The trucks entered on the first day of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

1405 GMT — Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again', rebuild after Israeli destruction

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that Gaza and its people "will rise again" and rebuild the territory battered by more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment.

"Gaza, with its great people and its resilience, will rise again to rebuild what the occupation has destroyed and continue on the path of steadfastness until the occupation is defeated," Hamas said in a statement issued on the second day of a ceasefire with Israel.

1402 GMT — Egypt urges EU to provide relief assistance, start recovery projects in Gaza after ceasefire

Egypt has called on the European Union to provide humanitarian relief assistance and launch early recovery projects in Gaza after a ceasefire agreement that suspended Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met in Brussels with President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

Abdelatty underlined the importance of having the parties “abide by the ceasefire agreement according to its specified phases and dates,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1343 GMT — Palestinian prime minister, UN official discuss Gaza relief plan

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa has discussed with a top UN official a government relief plan for war-torn Gaza.

In a statement, the prime minister’s office said he briefed UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, on his government decision to establish an emergency operations room for Gaza.

According to the statement, the operations room will be tasked with enhancing the relief efforts and providing basic services to Gaza, as well as preparing to operate the enclave’s crossings.

1210 GMT — Israel bombs Gaza's Rafah amid truce; death toll tops 47,000

Three Palestinians have been wounded by a grenade dropped by an Israeli drone east of Rafah in southern Gaza, a medical source has said.

The attack occurred as the three Palestinians were inspecting their homes near the buffer zone east of Rafah city, the source said.

According to witnesses, Israeli army forces are stationed in the eastern border areas of Rafah, preventing Palestinians from approaching the area under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

1209 GMT — Death toll from Israel's brutal war on Gaza rises to 47,035

At least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed and 111,091 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct.7, 2023, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

The ministry added that in the past 24 hours, 60 people have been killed and another 62 bodies were recovered.

1118 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say they will only target Israeli-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire

Yemen's Houthis will limit their attacks on commercial vessels to Israeli-linked ships after the Gaza ceasefire came into effect, according to the Yemen-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center.

The HOCC, which liaises between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators, said in an email sent to shipping industry officials dated Jan. 19 that it was stopping "sanctions" against vessels owned by US or British individuals or entities, as well as ships sailing under their flags.

"We affirm that, in the event of any aggression against the Republic of Yemen by the United States of America, the United Kingdom ... the sanctions will be reinstated against the aggressor," the email said. "You will be promptly informed of such measures should they be implemented."

The HOCC said they would stop targeting Israeli-linked ships "upon the full implementation of all phases of the agreement".

1109 GMT — 27 Gaza civil defence members detained by Israeli army, agency says

Twenty-seven members of Gaza’s Civil Defence Service are still held by the Israeli army, the agency has said.