Donald Trump has told a pre-inauguration rally that he would act with "historic speed and strength" upon becoming US president, one day ahead of his return to the White House.

"Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it," Trump told the crowd gathered at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday.

Since the election, "the stock market has surged," and "Bitcoin has shattered one record high after another," Trump said.

Trump stayed consistent with the framing he often used in his campaign, criticising President Joe Biden's term as a "failed administration" and promising to "end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment."

"Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride," he told his supporters.

"Every Biden executive order will be repealed."

Trump also said that he would make public records on the 35th president John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Martin Luther King Jr assassinations.

Long lines of supporters snaked around several city blocks in Washington's Chinatown neighbourhood, with soldiers directing people towards the Capital One arena, a 20,000-seat stadium that is home to the city's basketball and ice hockey teams.