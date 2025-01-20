In pictures: Tears of joy and hugs as Palestinians welcome freed detainees
In pictures: Tears of joy and hugs as Palestinians welcome freed detaineesFamilies and relatives of freed Palestinian detainees embrace them after waiting for hours for their release.
A Palestinian prisoner is welcomed by relatives upon the arrival of some 90 prisoners / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 20, 2025

Tears of joy have flown across massive crowds of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia as they welcomed the return of detainees freed from Israeli Ofer prison in the first exchange in the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Palestinians climbed on top of the buses transferring the detainees as they chanted and cheered in celebration.

The families and relatives were seen embracing their loved ones after waiting for hours in the town.

Here are some of the images

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
