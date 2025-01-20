South Korean police raided the presidential office on Monday to secure documents related to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law in December, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Earlier, South Korean authorities said the impeached president was moved to a solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Center after his formal arrest.

Yoon was transferred to the 12-square-meter cell at the detention center in Uiwang, south of Seoul, on Sunday after the Seoul Western District Court issued a warrant for his formal arrest, the agency cited Shin Yong-hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service, as saying.