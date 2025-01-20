WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia claims downing 31 Ukrainian drones
"All the drones were neutralised. There were no victims or damage," Russian defence ministry says.
Russia claims downing 31 Ukrainian drones
A Russian "Grad" self-propelled multiple rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions as a soldier gets ready to shoot drones in Ukraine. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 20, 2025

Russia on Monday said it had shot down 31 Ukrainian drones which mainly targeted industrial sites.

Both Kiev and Moscow have been trying to secure the upper hand in the conflict ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. Trump has said he wants to end the Ukraine war soon.

"Last night, anti-air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

"There was an attempted attack by enemy drones" to target "industrial enterprises" in Tatarstan, about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the regional government said.

RECOMMENDED

"All the drones were neutralised. There were no victims or damage," it said, without elaborating.

In the Kaluga region flanking Moscow, debris from a downed drone sparked a fire at a business but it was quickly put out, regional governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

In the region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, 14 drones were neutralised, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said, adding that Kiev had also fired four HIMARS missiles.

RelatedSwedish troops deployed in Latvia to 'strengthen' NATO presence
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor