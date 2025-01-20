Australia will reward power-guzzling aluminium smelters that use renewable electricity instead of coal, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said as he unveiled a $1.2 billion green metals plan.

Australia is the world's sixth largest producer of the in-demand metal, according to officials, which is used in everything from aeroplane parts to soft-drink cans.

Aluminium ore is refined in hulking smelters that suck up almost 10 percent of Australia's electricity, analysts say, a process that has long relied on polluting coal-fired power.

Production credits worth $1.2 billion (Aus$2 billion) have been earmarked for companies that instead produce "green" aluminium using renewable electricity, Albanese said.

"Increasingly the world is looking to import clean, reliable metals like Australian-made aluminium," he said.

"Which represents a massive opportunity for growth in a decarbonising global economy."

Companies will be able to claim a to-be-determined amount for every tonne of "clean" aluminium they produce over the next 10 years.

With almost all of Australia's coal plants slated to close over the next decade, a number of smelters have already begun switching to renewable energy.