Police volunteer gets life sentence for rape, murder of Kolkata doctor
The federal police deemed the crime "rarest-of-rare" and sought the death penalty for the convict, Sanjay Roy, but the judge disagreed, stating it did not meet the criteria and allowed Roy to appeal to a higher court.
A signboard of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital is seen through a poster hanging on a closed gate in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Abhishek G BhayaAbhishek G Bhaya
January 20, 2025

An Indian court awarded the life sentence on Monday to a police volunteer convicted of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the hospital where she worked in the eastern city of Kolkata.

The woman's body was found in a classroom at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Other doctors stayed off work for weeks to demand justice for her and better security at public hospitals, as the crime sparked national outrage over a lack of safety for women.

Sanjay Roy, the police volunteer, was convicted by judge Anirban Das on Saturday who said circumstantial evidence had proved the charges against Roy.

Roy said he was innocent and that he had been framed, and sought clemency.

The federal police, who investigated the case, said the crime belonged to the "rarest-of-rare" category and Roy, therefore, deserved the death penalty.

Judge Das said it was not a "rarest-of-rare" crime, adding that Roy could go in appeal to a higher court.

The sentence was announced in a packed courtroom as the judge allowed the public to witness proceedings on Monday. The speedy trial in the court was not open to the public.

The parents of the junior doctor were among those in court on Monday. Security was stepped up with dozens of police personnel deployed at the court complex.

SOURCE:Reuters
