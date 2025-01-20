TÜRKİYE
Türkiye reopens consulate in Syria's Aleppo
Following the reopening of its embassy in Damascus last month, Türkiye has now reopened its consulate in Aleppo after 12 years.
The reopening was met with great enthusiasm by Aleppo residents. / Photo: AA / AA
January 20, 2025

Türkiye has reopened its consulate in Aleppo after suspending operations in 2012 at the onset of the Syrian civil war.

The consulate was inaugurated on Monday in a ceremony attended by Ambassador Burhan Koroglu, the interim charge d'affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Damascus, and Hakan Cengiz, the consul general in Aleppo.

The Turkish flag was hoisted at the consulate which resumed its operations after 12 years. The opening was also greeted with great enthusiasm by Aleppo residents.

Residents of the neighbourhood where the consulate is located celebrated with chants.

The embassy in Damascus

The Turkish Embassy in Damascus, which was also suspended since 2012, resumed its activities on December 14, 2024.

The Turkish Embassy continued to serve for a while during the period when the regime resorted to violence against peaceful demonstrators but stopped its daily activities on March 26, 2012.

Embassy employees and their families had also returned to Türkiye with this decision. Anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on December 8, toppling the decades-long rule of the Baath party.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
