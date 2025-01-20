Donald Trump is returning to the White House ready to immediately overhaul the government using the fastest tool he has — the executive order.

An incoming president signing a flurry of executiveorders is standard practice. Executive orders allow a president to wield power without action from Congress.

A primer on how the presidential power works and its often fleeting impact:

What are executive orders?

Basically, they are signed statements about how the president wants the federal government to be managed. They can be instructions to federal agencies or requests for reports.

Many orders can be unobjectionable, such as giving federal employees the day after Christmas off. They can also lay out major policies.

For example, President Joe Biden signed an order to create a structure for establishing regulations on artificial intelligence.

But executive orders — and their policy sausage-making siblings, the proclamation and political memorandum — also are used by presidents to pursue agendas they can’t get through Congress.

New presidents can — and often do — issue orders to cancel the orders of their predecessors.

As the American Bar Association notes, the orders do not require congressional approval and can't be directly overturned by lawmakers. Still, Congress could block an order from being fulfilled by removing funding or creating other hurdles.

How common are executive orders?

Throughout US history, there have been severalthousandexecutiveorders, according to data collected by the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.