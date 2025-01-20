Spending more than six months in Israeli jails, 17-year-old Rose Khwais, the youngest female Palestinian held by Israel, was released under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.

Israeli authorities released 90 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, on Sunday night from Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, under the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

Khwais was arrested in May 2024 from the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem and sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was not previously detained before enduring this harsh experience.

"I entered prison in shock, not even knowing what a prison was,” Khwais said upon returning to her home in East Jerusalem.

The young girl, arrested at the age of 16, said she had no knowledge of the Israeli interrogation methods or their harsh tactics.

"I didn't even know what a prison cell looked like. All I had heard about prisons was from other prisoners – that it was a small room with a mattress. But I never expected it to be this bad," she added.

Describing her experience, Khwais said: "Prison means darkness. You don’t see anyone. It’s just a lit grave."

Glimpse of suffering

Khwais recalled various forms of suffering in Israeli detention.

"We were subjected to oppression, including the use of weapons, intimidation, and threats," she said.

She also spoke of violations of privacy, including strip searches, intimidation, and threats of harassment against girls.

"There was actual harassment," she said, citing incidents such as girls returning from solitary confinement with their hijabs (headscarves) removed.

Due to the difficult conditions she endured behind bars, Khwais admitted: "Prison changed many things in me."

The harsh conditions and severe interrogation methods led Khwais to develop health problems, exposing her to challenges far beyond her years in Israeli prisons.

"Prison changed me a lot. After 37 days of interrogation at Al-Maskobiya (an Israeli detention centre in West Jerusalem), I couldn’t endure anymore. On my way to court, under intense pressure, I suddenly found myself in the hospital," she said.