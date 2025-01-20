Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico have signed a joint declaration to elevate bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting held on Monday in Ankara, where both leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields.

“We discussed ways of further deepening our bilateral ties,” President Erdogan said in a joint press conference following the meeting. He highlighted the shared ambition of fostering closer political, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations.

Erdogan noted that the two countries are on track to achieve their shared target of $5 billion in bilateral trade volume by the end of the year.

Slovakia's energy security

Addressing energy cooperation, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s role in supporting Slovakia's energy security.

“I said, 'Let's bring Slovakia's natural gas needs to a conclusion by discussing it with Mr Putin, and my Foreign Minister also talk to Mr Lavrov to conclude,'” he stated.

Prime Minister Fico highlighted the critical importance of energy stability, voicing concerns over policies affecting gas transit in Europe.

Fico stressed the need for diversifying Slovakia’s energy resources while maintaining steady gas supplies.

“We are committed to ensuring that Slovakia continues to receive Russian gas, as this is crucial for our energy security and diversification efforts. Türkiye, through projects like the TurkStream pipeline, provides vital opportunities to achieve this goal.

We deeply appreciate your efforts in opening these new avenues, and we reject any attempts to undermine such initiatives,” he added.