A meeting of the Türkiye-Sweden Security Mechanism meeting is set to take place in the Turkish capital on Tuesday with the participation of high-level officials from both countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya plus Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer are expected to take part, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

This meeting is key for advancing collaboration between the two nations' counter-terrorism efforts.

Fidan is expected to urge Sweden to take further steps against the terrorist group PKK/YPG and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) – the group behind a 2016 defeated coup – including cutting off their financial resources and stopping their spreading propaganda.

Lifting defence industry restrictions

He will also emphasise Ankara’s concerns on the rise of far-right movements, Islamophobia, and racism in Europe, and will call for effective measures to combat these trends.

Additionally, discussions will address lifting defence industry trade restrictions, with the aim of fostering result-oriented and long-term cooperation.

Originally scheduled for last September, the meeting was postponed due to technical issues with the Swedish delegation's flight to Ankara.