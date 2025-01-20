WORLD
Israel preparing for large-scale attacks in occupied West Bank
According to the statement, Israel's chief of staff also ordered the military to draft plans for continued combat in Gaza and Lebanon.
  Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
January 20, 2025

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has instructed the army to prepare for large-scale attacks in the occupied West Bank, a day after a ceasefire deal took effect in Gaza.

“Alongside enhanced defensive preparations in Gaza, we must be ready for significant operations in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) in the coming days,” Halevi said in a statement on Monday.

The goal, according to Halevi, is to preempt Palestinian fighters and apprehend them.

The statement did not specify the locations of these attacks, though activity in recent years has largely concentrated in the northern occupied West Bank.

The army said Halevi’s remarks followed an assessment of the current situation in the Palestinian territories.

According to the statement, the chief of staff also ordered the military to draft plans for continued assaults in Gaza and Lebanon.

Halevi’s statements came one day after the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement came into force in Gaza on Sunday, suspending Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

