Israel's destruction in Gaza has left many state institutions, including security, dysfunctional. As a result, the people of Gaza are struggling to cope with the challenges brought on by this devastation. Fawwaz Mallouk is one of them.

For weeks, he has been grappling with the near-impossible task of recovering $31,000 stolen from his bank account in an online scam.

He knows who the perpetrator is, but efforts to file a complaint with authorities have hit a dead end. That's because Mallouk is in Gaza, where Israel has completely decimated the rule of law in its 15-month war to oust the Hamas-led government. It has governed Gaza since 2006.

His struggle captures the dilemma of a territory whose future remains uncertain, even as a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Sunday.

Throughout the war, Israel wiped out much of Gaza's institutions and crippled its security apparatus, leaving Mallouk and other people no avenue to seek justice.

Speaking to TRT World, the 50-year-old father of nine, who was displaced from northern Gaza to the south a year ago, said "I know who stole my money, and I know where it went. Before the war, the police would have caught the thief and ensured I got my money back. But today, with Hamas' governing system destroyed, there is no one to turn to."

Israel's endgame

Even as Palestinians in Gaza celebrate the anticipated ceasefire that is hoped to end the war, they're worried about how life would be without a clear government.

"Israel has not only destroyed Hamas' governing infrastructure but has also targeted Gaza's overall capacity for life," said Dr Riyad Al-Asal, a political historian at Gaza's Al-Azhar University. "The destruction is so comprehensive that it's impossible for any Palestinian authority to re-establish control without external help."

According to Al-Asal, the collapse of public services has created a breeding ground for lawlessness. Armed gangs have proliferated, humanitarian aid is frequently looted, and prices for basic goods are skyrocketing.

The destruction of Hamas' governance is a step toward forcing Palestinians into voluntary displacement. When there is no food, no safety, and no hope, people leave. - Dr Riyad Al-Asal, political historian at Gaza's Al-Azhar University

"This is exactly what Israel wants: to show Palestinians and the world that Hamas is incapable of governance and that no Palestinian entity can manage Gaza without Israeli oversight," he said.

While Israel claims its operations are designed to neutralise Hamas, analysts argue that its ultimate goal is to render Gaza ungovernable.

"Israel wants Gaza to be a place where life is impossible. The destruction of Hamas' governance is a step toward forcing Palestinians into voluntary displacement. When there is no food, no safety, and no hope, people leave," Al-Asal said.

Governance questions

Repeated Israeli bombings have demolished the remnants of Hamas' Interior Ministry forces, alongside other complainants. Even when Mallouk tried to follow up with authorities, he found a shattered security apparatus, lacking the resources to act.

The destruction of government records and the closure of official institutions have left him unable to obtain the necessary documentation to prove his case.

The three-stage ceasefire agreement does not specify who will govern Gaza, although Israeli officials have repeatedly insisted that Hamas would not be allowed to rule again. The intentional targeting of all of the group's civic and security infrastructure, alongside its military capabilities, has been to ensure Hamas does not regain control.

Mallouk's frustration underscores the broader collapse of Gaza's governance, which has left residents increasingly reliant on themselves for protection and justice.