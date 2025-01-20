President Donald Trump's second inaugural address has featured similar themes to his first: a sweeping indictment of the country he inherits and grand promises to fix its problems.

Eight years ago, Trump described "American carnage" and promised to end it immediately. On Monday, he declared that the country's "decline" will end immediately, ushering in "the golden age of America."

Here are some takeaways from the speech:

Global challenges

"A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before, but first, we must be honest about the challenges we face."

Criticism of Biden

"We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad. It fails to protect our magnificent law-abiding American citizens but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world."

Immigration

"I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places in which they came."

"Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced... will give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom... From this moment on. America’s decline is over."

Mars mission

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars."

Foreign wars