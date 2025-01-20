On January 11, 2002, the United States opened the Guantanamo Bay detention centre, ushering in what would become one of the darkest chapters in US history.

Over the past 23 years, Guantanamo has symbolised the abuses of the "War on Terror," especially the lasting stain of indefinite detention, torture, and the denial of basic human rights.

Former President Joe Biden's administration's promise to close the facility offered glimmers of hope, yet its actions over the past four years were marked by delays, contradictions, and missed opportunities.

President Donald Trump now takes office, and Guantanamo remains open.

It's crucial to reflect on where and how the administration fell short—and how some of its actions during Biden's final days in office could make closing Guantanamo even harder in the future.

Broken promises

When Biden assumed office in January 2021, his administration said he would finally follow through on a promise first made by President Barack Obama: to close Guantanamo. By the time Biden took office, only 40 men remained at the prison, down from a peak of nearly 800.

By mid-2023, 10 more detainees had been transferred out. However, this semblance of momentum soon gave way to inertia and for over a year, progress stalled.

It wasn't until after the Democrats' electoral defeat in November 2024 that the administration restarted and accelerated transfers. In the two months following the election, over a dozen detainees were repatriated or resettled in third countries, including individuals who had been cleared for release years earlier but languished in detention.

While these late-term actions were welcomed, they also underscored that by hesitating, the administration had wasted precious time.

Take the case of Iraqi detainee, Nashwan al-Tamir, who is suffering from paralysis and has undergone six surgeries at Guantanamo. He should have been transferred under the terms of his plea agreement from 2022.

The State Department had determined that he could not be repatriated to his own country of Iraq, for fear of suffering serious human rights abuses upon his return, so another country needed to be identified.

After two years of no movement on that front, the Biden administration decided at the last minute to try to send him to Iraq, notwithstanding its previous concerns and potentially in violation of international law.

Al-Tamir has now sued the US and postponed his transfer. He was going to be repatriated to Iraq to serve his sentence; however, he and his lawyers feared for his safety and that he would be kept in inhumane conditions. Under international law, the US government cannot send a person to a country where their human rights would be violated.

Given the Trump administration's plan to keep Guantanamo open, he will likely remain at the prison for the next four years.

Legacy of torture

Closing Guantanamo also requires ending the failed military commission court system that former US President George W Bush's administration established there.