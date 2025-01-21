US President Donald Trump has signed a slew of executive orders following the inaugural parade in Capital One arena in Washington.

Trump started on Monday by signing the rescission of 78 Biden-era orders.

He also signed other orders that included a freeze on new regulations, a hiring freeze on federal workers and the withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

Trump's order on the Paris Accord withdrawal says it's among a number of international agreements that don't reflect US values and "steer American taxpayer dollars to countries that do not require, or merit, financial assistance in the interests of the American people."

Instead of joining a global agreement, "the United States' successful track record of advancing both economic and environmental objectives should be a model for other countries,'' Trump said.

He also signed an executive order that will require federal workers to return to office full-time, ending remote work.

"Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis," the White House said in a statement confirming the executive order.

On the border, he signed an order declaring a national emergency at the southern US border that paves the way to deploy American troops there.

Later, at the White House, he issued pardons for participants in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The pardons fulfill Trump's promise to release supporters who tried to help him overturn his election defeat four years ago.