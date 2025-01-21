WORLD
Jan 6 rioters who stormed US Capitol to leave prison after Trump's pardons
Among those due to be released are leaders of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organisations.
US President Donald Trump speaks on the day he signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025

Donald Trump supporters who partook in the US Capitol riots four years ago will begin to leave prison on Tuesday, after the newly installed president issued a sweeping pardon.

The Republican president's pardon of 1,500 defendants on Monday, Inauguration Day, drew outrage from lawmakers who were endangered in the January 6, 2021, attack, when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying his 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

"Donald Trump is ushering in a Golden Age for people that break the law and attempt to overthrow the government," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The attack was spurred by Trump's refusal to accept the election results, which threatened the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in US history. Roughly 140 police officers were assaulted during the attack and four people died during the chaos.

Among those due to be released are leaders of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organisations, including some who were convicted of seditious conspiracy. About 40 men wearing Proud Boys insignia traded insults with protesters on the streets of Washington during Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Trump's pardon was only one of a sheaf of executive orders he signed after an inauguration ceremony in the US Rotunda.

Real-world impact

Trump also kicked off a sweeping immigration crackdown, cut support for wind power and electric vehicles and cleared the way for oil drilling in the Arctic and in offshore areas. He withdrew from the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization.

He also delayed the ban of the popular TikTok video app that was due to be shuttered on Sunday.

However, Trump did not immediately impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, as he had planned to do.

Some of Trump's executive orders, such as one removing the guarantee of citizenship to those born in the United States, could well be struck down in court.

His vow to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America drew a snicker during his swearing-in ceremony from Hillary Clinton, his Democratic 2016 presidential rival.

Other policy changes were already having a real-world impact. Along the US-Mexico border, migrants despaired when their asylum appointments were cancelled. Planes carrying more than 1,600 Afghan refugees who had been cleared for US entry were to be turned back.

Trump, however, appears to be profiting from his return to power. A cryptocurrency he launched on Friday soared to more than $10 billion in market value on Monday, while another crypto venture connected to him, World Liberty Financial, raised $300 million in token sales.

SOURCE:Reuters
