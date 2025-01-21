Deadly attacks by the PKK/YPG terrorist group near Syria's Tishrin Dam, located in the Manbij district of the Aleppo governorate, continue to endanger tens of thousands of civilians.

Since December 20 last year, PKK/YPG terrorists have targeted areas around the dam set along the Euphrates River. Their long-range assaults with heavy weaponry have displaced around 50,000 civilians in 10 villages on the dam’s western bank.

The indiscriminate shelling has forced thousands of residents to flee to safer regions, where they are now suffering from a lack of basic necessities, particularly in harsh winter conditions.

Some civilians who were killed in the attacks remain unburied as aid teams are unable to reach the area due to ongoing violence and poor accessibility.