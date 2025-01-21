South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attended on Tuesday a Constitutional Court hearing of his impeachment trial where the detained leader may get a chance to argue his case or answer questions over his short-lived bid to impose martial law.

Near the start of the hearing, Yoon said he had worked in public service with "a firm commitment to free democracy", when invited by the acting chief justice, Moon Hyung-bae, to speak.

Dressed in a navy-coloured suit with a burgundy tie, Yoon, a career prosecutor before his 2022 election as president, pledged to answer any questions the court might have.

Yoon has been incarcerated since last week under a separate criminal investigation into whether he led an insurrection by seeking to impose martial law in early December, which shocked the nation and was overturned within hours by parliament.

Before the hearing, his team of lawyers said in a statement Yoon intended to elaborate on his justification for declaring martial law on December 3 and request through his lawyers a list of witnesses he wished to be called.

The Constitutional Court began the trial on December 27 to review an impeachment motion that accused Yoon of violating his constitutional duty.

The judges will decide whether to remove him from office permanently or reinstate him. Yoon may be questioned by Constitutional Court justices, a court spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Heightened security