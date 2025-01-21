Britain will launch a new programme in a bid to track stolen grain from Russian occupied Ukrainian territories, a government statement said Monday.

The programme, called the Grain Verification Scheme, was agreed on as part of a landmark 100-year partnership between the UK and Ukraine.

The two countries signed a "100-year partnership" agreement Thursday to deepen defence cooperation and address long-term threats and challenges to maritime security after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on his first visit since taking office last year.

"The scheme will strengthen the food security of Ukraine and also ensure the country remains a major supplier of agricultural produce worldwide," said the statement by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.