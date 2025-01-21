Chinese astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station have successfully conducted groundbreaking experiments to produce oxygen and components for rocket fuel, according to a report.

The crew of the Shenzhou-19 mission carried out the world’s first in-orbit artificial photosynthesis experiments, creating oxygen and ethylene, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The 12 experiments, aimed at enhancing human survival and advancing space exploration, are expected to play a critical role in China’s goal of sending a crewed mission to the moon by 2030.

Using semiconductor catalysts, the astronauts converted carbon dioxide and water into oxygen, with ethylene — a component of rocket fuel — produced as a by-product.