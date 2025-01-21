Military conflicts are inherently complex. Experts may hold differing views on the goals, strategies or tactics of armed conflicts.

Yet many of them would likely agree with 19th-century Prussian military general Carl von Clausewitz’s famous observation that “war is politics by other means”. Victory, in the end, is a political matter.

Over two millennia ago, Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu declared, “Victory is the main object in war.” This victory can manifest on tactical, operational, or strategic levels.

However, the victory that ultimately matters is strategic.

Now, with a ceasefire agreement finally in place after more than 15 months of relentless Israeli onslaught in Gaza, the question is: what does victory actually mean in this context?

Historically, a war is won when the victors force the vanquished to capitulate, surrender, or when they achieve their political aims.

Victory often involves a formal agreement where the defeated are humiliated by being forced to lay down arms, give up territory, or change their political system.

In essence, victory is declared when the prevailing party imposes its will on the enemy.

Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu frequently touted his war objectives and vowed to continue the slaughter of Palestinians until those goals were achieved.

The objectives of his genocidal campaign included the elimination of Hamas and other resistance factions or at least their disarmament; the removal of Hamas’s rule over Gaza; and the release of all Israeli captives taken on October 7 through military pressure, rather than a prisoner exchange, which would include thousands of Palestinians languishing in Israeli prisons.

Related Stepwise erosion of Israel’s global legitimacy post-October 7

Israel’s failed campaign

For 470 days since that fateful day, Israel has waged an unrelenting genocidal campaign that has caused immense suffering for the people of Gaza.

The toll has been devastating: nearly 60,000 killed, 60 percent of them women and children; thousands of others missing; more than 130,000 injured; over two million displaced; and the widespread destruction of infrastructure and civilian life, not only in Gaza but also in southern Lebanon.

Throughout this brutal war, there were several attempts to broker a ceasefire by the mediators, namely Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

In May and July, these mediators proposed a deal that was going to effectively end the war in return for the release of all the Israeli captives.

In both instances, Hamas agreed to the terms, but Netanyahu foiled it, vowing to continue until he achieved what he called “total victory” and fulfilled his pledge to “free all the hostages” through “military pressure.”

Despite the brutal war that resulted in immense human suffering in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve any of its political objectives.

From the beginning, the Palestinian resistance continued to challenge Israel’s military presence across Gaza in a war of attrition that intensified in the final weeks, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Israeli soldiers and injuries to thousands of others until the ceasefire was declared on January 19.

In short, Israel could neither dismantle nor dislodge Hamas from Gaza.