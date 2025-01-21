CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Thousands displaced as deadly cyclone hits Madagascar
Humanitarian aid organisations have said over 7,000 people have been affected and relief efforts are underway.
Thousands displaced as deadly cyclone hits Madagascar
The IFRC added that local authorities and humanitarian organisations are working together to support displaced families. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
January 21, 2025

Cyclone Dikeledi has wreaked havoc in Madagascar, making landfall in the north and impacting the southwest coasts, leaving three people dead and thousands displaced.

In a statement on Tuesday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said: "Cyclone Dikeledi made landfall in northern Madagascar and impacted the southwest coasts, affecting over 7,000 people and claiming 3 lives."

The IFRC added that local authorities and humanitarian organisations are working together to support displaced families. Relief efforts include delivering essential supplies, providing shelter, and offering medical assistance to those in need.

Earlier, the cyclone caused significant disruptions in Mozambique on Jan. 13, affecting 70,423 people (15,123 households), according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Mozambique reported six deaths, bringing the total toll in the two countries to eight.

RelatedTropical cyclone makes deadly landfall in northern Madagascar
RECOMMENDED

Increased rainfall

In Mayotte, a French territory, the storm triggered heavy rains and strong winds, resulting in flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned of increased rainfall linked to the cyclone, though authorities consider it unlikely that the storm will directly hit the country.

Cyclone Dikeledi’s devastation comes less than a month after Cyclone Chido caused significant damage in the region.

Cyclone Chido struck Mayotte on Dec. 14, 2024, leading to at least 35 deaths, around 2,500 injuries, and the displacement of up to 100,000 people, according to local authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia