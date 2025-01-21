Cyclone Dikeledi has wreaked havoc in Madagascar, making landfall in the north and impacting the southwest coasts, leaving three people dead and thousands displaced.

In a statement on Tuesday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said: "Cyclone Dikeledi made landfall in northern Madagascar and impacted the southwest coasts, affecting over 7,000 people and claiming 3 lives."

The IFRC added that local authorities and humanitarian organisations are working together to support displaced families. Relief efforts include delivering essential supplies, providing shelter, and offering medical assistance to those in need.

Earlier, the cyclone caused significant disruptions in Mozambique on Jan. 13, affecting 70,423 people (15,123 households), according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Mozambique reported six deaths, bringing the total toll in the two countries to eight.