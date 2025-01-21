Türkiye will observe 1 day of national mourning on Wednesday due to a fire that broke out in a hotel in Bolu province claiming at least 66 people's lives, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, offering prayers for their peace and a swift recovery for the injured. He assured the public that those responsible for the disaster, whether due to negligence or misconduct, would face justice.

“This is a time for solidarity, unity, and compassion—not for political debates,” Erdogan stated, urging all sectors, including political actors, the media, and local administrations, to respect for the nation’s grief during this difficult time.

The president concluded by wishing strength and patience to the bereaved families and expressed his hope that Türkiye would be protected from such heartbreaking tragedies in the future.

A fire raged through a 12-story hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Türkiye early Tuesday, killing at least 66 people, officials said.

At least 51 people also were injured in the fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, in Bolu province’s Koroglu mountains, some 300 kilometres east of Istanbul.