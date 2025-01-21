WORLD
2 MIN READ
'We do not want to be Americans': Greenland's PM
Trump set off alarm bells in early January by refusing to rule out military intervention to bring the Panama Canal and Greenland under US control.
'We do not want to be Americans': Greenland's PM
Trump didn't mention Greenland in his inauguration speech. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 21, 2025

Greenland's prime minister has said the Danish autonomous territory wanted to stake out its future and did not want to become American, following US President Donald Trump's renewed remarks about taking control of the island.

"We are Greenlanders. We don't want to be Americans. We don't want to be Danish either. Greenland's future will be decided by Greenland," Prime Minister Mute Egede told a press conference, noting that Greenland faced a "difficult situation".

While Trump didn't mention Greenland in his inauguration speech on Monday, he was asked about it by reporters in the Oval Office afterwards.

"Greenland is a wonderful place, we need it for international security," Trump responded.

"I'm sure that Denmark will come along it's costing them a lot of money to maintain it, to keep it," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said earlier Tuesday that no country should be able to simply help themselves to another country.

"Of course we can't have a world order where countries, if they're big enough, no matter what they're called, can just help themselves to what they want," Lokke told reporters Tuesday.

On Monday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a post to Instagram that Europe would need to "navigate a new reality."

While noting the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination, the head of government also stressed the need for Denmark to maintain its alliance with the US which she described as Denmark's most important since World War II.

RelatedHow Trump's Greenland ambitions could test NATO unity
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia