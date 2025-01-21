The cheers of football fans in Gaza have been silenced by Israeli bombs. The stadiums, once full of life, now only echo with explosions. Mahmoud Raafat Salama, who once gave his all on the field dreaming of success, now seeks refuge among the rubble to protect his family. Speaking to TRT World, the athlete said, "The football pitch I once played on is now my bomb shelter."

Salama's case isn't unique: he is one of thousands of Palestinians whose reality changed because of Israel's relentless attacks. "I was a professional footballer who loved the sport and dreamed of representing the world's best clubs. However, the massacre destroyed that dream, and now I live in a small tent with my wife and children," he said.

Salama, 30, has been displaced five times since the beginning of Israel's latest war which began in October 2023. Each time, he has moved further away from his life as a professional footballer, immersing himself in a daily struggle for survival.

"They used to compare me to Lionel Messi because of my playing style. Now, my greatest skill is finding a safe place where my family can sleep each night," he said.

His wife and two young daughters, Selene and Sila, share a tiny tent with him. Sila, born amid the occupation, has never known a stable home.

"When Sila was born, instead of celebrating, we trembled with fear at each explosion. Her first cry mixed with the sound of bombs," Salama recalled.

A dream cut short

Salama's path to professional football began at the age of 12 years old in the Shuja'iyya neighbourhood of Gaza. A coach discovered him playing at school and took him to Al-Wifaq Sports Club. Then, he joined professional clubs in Egypt and Jordan.

"I played for Al-Ahly SC in Egypt and for Al-Aqaba SC in Jordan. The path to becoming a professional footballer was full of challenges, difficult moments, but also beautiful ones," Salama said. The outbreak of violence shattered that dream.

"My focus shifted from perfecting my technique to figuring out how to shield my daughters from the relentless bombings."

Salama's life now revolves around basic needs he once took for granted. "I went from worrying about my diet to wondering if we'd have anything to eat the next day," he said.

He hasn't been able to train or play football for more than a year. "The impact has been devastating; all the football fields have been destroyed."

But taking care of his daughters and family has been his top priority. "Sila smiles even though her eyes are irritated from viruses. I try to treat her with bitter tea because we have no access to medicine," he lamented.

According to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), nearly 400 players have been killed since Israel's war began on October 7, 2023, including at least 240 footballers and more than 60 children.

"Some of my friends and teammates have died. Fields where we used to play are now rubble or mass graves," Salama said.

The Yarmouk Stadium now lies partially destroyed. Beyond the structural damage, the stadium was temporarily converted by Israeli forces into a detention centre where Palestinian civilians, including at least two children, were mistreated.

"Seeing the stands where people used to cheer for us turned into ruins is heartbreaking," Salama said.

Double standards