The UN chief has denounced the Israeli military's attacks in the occupied West Bank, urging it to "exercise maximum restraint."

In response to Anadolu's question on increased attacks by Israel in the occupied West Bank as well as rising illegal Israeli settler violence, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference that Antonio Guterres "remains deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in the occupied West Bank, particularly the ongoing large scale military operation in Jenin."

"The secretary-general urges security forces to exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only when it is strictly unavoidable to protect life," he said.

Haq noted the "extreme" concern of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) "about the safety and well-being of Palestinians in Jenin city and the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli forces have been operating today."

"According to initial reports, air strikes, heavy bulldozing and the operation of undercover forces have resulted in several fatalities and dozens of injuries, including among medical personnel," he said.

Haq further noted that about 2,000 families had been displaced from the Jenin camp as a result of Israel's intense attacks.

"Previous Israeli attacks in Jenin refugee camp have damaged critical infrastructure, and as a result, the camp remains largely disconnected from basic services, including water," he said, adding that access to electricity also is difficult in the camp.