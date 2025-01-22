WORLD
3 MIN READ
US-India discuss 'irregular immigration' as 18,000 Indians face deportation
Top diplomats of both sides hold talks in Washington DC. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that New Delhi is preparing to take back its citizens residing illegally in US to placate Trump.
US-India discuss 'irregular immigration' as 18,000 Indians face deportation
Migrants from India share water in the intense heat after walking into the US from Mexico in June, 2024.  / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 22, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio haas raised with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, concerns related to "irregular migration", the State Department said.

"Secretary Rubio also emphasised the Trump Administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration," the State Department said in a statement late on Tuesday.

New US President Donald Trump took office on Monday and issued a raft of executive orders that aim to clamp down on illegal immigration and advance his goal of deporting millions of immigrants who are in the US illegally.

He had made immigration a key issue of his election campaign last year.

The Indian government is prepared to work with the Trump administration to identify and take back all its citizens residing illegally in the US, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The report added that the two countries have together identified some 18,000 Indian migrants who are in the US illegally and could be deported.

RelatedWill the anti-immigrant MAGA crowd prevail on Trump’s H1B policy?
RECOMMENDED

H-1B visas

India, separately on its part, has said that the movement of skilled professionals is an important part of India-US ties and benefits both countries amid a debate over H-1B visas on which Trump and his billionaire backer Elon Musk offered support to the visas.

India, known for its massive pool of IT professionals, many of whom work across the world, accounts for the bulk of H-1B visas issued by the United States.

Trump says he fully backed the programme opposed by some of his supporters after Musk vowed to go to "war" to defend it.

India received about 78 percent of the 265,777 H-1B visas issued by the United States in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2023.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia