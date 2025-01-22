US Secretary of State Marco Rubio haas raised with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, concerns related to "irregular migration", the State Department said.

"Secretary Rubio also emphasised the Trump Administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration," the State Department said in a statement late on Tuesday.

New US President Donald Trump took office on Monday and issued a raft of executive orders that aim to clamp down on illegal immigration and advance his goal of deporting millions of immigrants who are in the US illegally.

He had made immigration a key issue of his election campaign last year.

The Indian government is prepared to work with the Trump administration to identify and take back all its citizens residing illegally in the US, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The report added that the two countries have together identified some 18,000 Indian migrants who are in the US illegally and could be deported.