Opposition parties in Slovakia’s parliament withdrew a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government on Tuesday, vowing to launch a new attempt soon, local media reported.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Peter Ziga announced that the session ended without a vote after the opposition withdrew the motion, according to the state-run TASR news agency.

Commenting on the decision, Michael Simecka, leader of the Progressive Slovakia (PS) party, said the move came after the government bloc pushed for the session to be held behind closed doors, which he said would “prevent lawmakers from expressing their opinions and citizens from learning the truth".