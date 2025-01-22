US President Donald Trump might have opened the floodgates for a renewed wave of Israeli violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, barely hours after the dust began to settle in Gaza after 471 days of a genocidal war.

Though the ceasefire has brought a sense of relief to Palestinians in the besieged enclave reduced to a dystopian wasteland, their brethren in the occupied West Bank are bracing for an Israeli onslaught apparently greenlighted by Trump.

Immediately after taking the oath of office on January 20, President Trump signed an executive order to end sanctions on far-right Israeli settler groups and individuals in the occupied West Bank, an area stretching across the eastern border of Israel that Tel Aviv occupied along with East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 war.

The sanctions were imposed by the Biden administration in eight separate rounds throughout 2024 on Israeli settlers and entities for committing “extremist settler violence in the [occupied] West Bank”.

On the same day when Trump announced the reversal of sanctions, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi instructed the army to “prepare for large-scale attacks” in the occupied West Bank to “pre-empt Palestinian fighters”.

Subsequently, Israeli security forces launched an offensive that it calls the “Iron Wall” in the West Bank city of Jenin, killing at least 10 Palestinians, including a child, ostensibly to “eradicate terrorism”.

Experts say the sanctions removal by the US coupled with the large-scale attacks being planned and executed by Israel may lead to a worsening situation in the occupied West Bank in the coming days.

Though Gaza bore the brunt of Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, the occupied West Bank also saw increased settler attacks and military incursions, leaving hundreds of people dead and injured.

Experts say the situation is only going to get worse.

“The removal of sanctions could legitimise settlement activities and increase illegal construction on Palestinian land,” says Fida Shehada, a Palestinian Israeli activist who previously served as a municipal council member in Lod, a city near Tel Aviv with a sizeable Muslim population.

“For Palestinians, this could result in the expansion of settlements and an increased likelihood of land confiscation, making it more difficult for them to retain their land and develop economically,” she tells TRT World.

Despite the on-again-off-again peace process over many years, successive Israeli governments have allowed for the expansion of settlements. The number of settlers in the occupied West Bank, excluding East Jerusalem, increased from approximately 110,000 in 1993 to more than half a million in 2023.

A number of Israeli entities have used violence as a tool to strengthen settlers’ presence in the occupied territories.

Rabid nationalist and settler icon, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, has hailed Trump’s decision, saying the sanctions were a “severe and blatant foreign intervention”.

The Biden administration had sanctioned a total of 17 individuals and 16 entities in Israel last year for causing intense human suffering among Palestinians. The sanctions restricted their ability to transact through formal banking channels.

“This process (of lifting sanctions) could exacerbate tensions and conflicts in the region, as Palestinians view it as a violation of their rights and a threat to the possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state,” says Shehada.

Israel has used these settlements as an excuse to delay the establishment of a contiguous and viable Palestinian state. About three million Palestinians live in the occupied West Bank under Israeli military rule, with the Palestinian Authority (PA), the Fatah-controlled government body, exercising limited control in population centres.

The presence of Israeli settlements and the accompanying infrastructure, such as settler-only roads and military checkpoints, restricts the movement of Palestinians, thus reducing employment opportunities and hindering trade and commerce.

One of the entities that the Biden administration sanctioned was Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli NGO.

In January 2024, the group forced all 250 Palestinians to vacate Khirbet Zanuta and then “fenced off the village” to prevent the residents from returning, the US Department of State said in a now-deleted press statement.

Similarly, the Biden administration sanctioned Yitzhak Levi Filant, a civilian security coordinator of the Yitzhar settlement in the occupied West Bank. The US government said he engaged in “malign activities” outside his authority as a law enforcement officer.

In February 2024, the so-called civilian security coordinator led a group of armed settlers to set up roadblocks and conduct patrols to attack Palestinians in their lands and forcefully expel them from their lands, the Biden administration said.