World leaders and national governments have continued to extend their condolences to Türkiye over a fire accident at a ski resort which killed at least 76 people and injured 51 others.

Türkiye declared national mourning on Wednesday over the losses from the fire that broke out in a hotel in the northern province of Bolu, one of Türkiye's premier winter tourism destinations, early on Tuesday.​​​​​​​

The Organization of Turkic States secretariat lowered flags to half-mast and expressed solidarity with the people of Türkiye.

“We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured and pray for strength and comfort for all those affected by this tragedy,” it said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences over the tragedy and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also conveyed that they are deeply saddened by the fire, extending his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people.

"I wish everyone who was injured a speedy recovery. Ukraine shares the grief of the Turkish people during this difficult time," Zelenskyy said on X.