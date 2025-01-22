TÜRKİYE
Condolences continue pouring in over deadly hotel fire in Türkiye
Türkiye is observing a day of national mourning over the fire that broke out in a hotel in Bolu province, claiming the lives of 76 people.
The blaze started on Tuesday at around 0027 GMT in the restaurant area of the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
January 22, 2025

World leaders and national governments have continued to extend their condolences to Türkiye over a fire accident at a ski resort which killed at least 76 people and injured 51 others.

Türkiye declared national mourning on Wednesday over the losses from the fire that broke out in a hotel in the northern province of Bolu, one of Türkiye's premier winter tourism destinations, early on Tuesday.​​​​​​​

The Organization of Turkic States secretariat lowered flags to half-mast and expressed solidarity with the people of Türkiye.

“We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured and pray for strength and comfort for all those affected by this tragedy,” it said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences over the tragedy and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also conveyed that they are deeply saddened by the fire, extending his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people.

"I wish everyone who was injured a speedy recovery. Ukraine shares the grief of the Turkish people during this difficult time," Zelenskyy said on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his “deep sadness” over the massive fire. “My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he wrote on X.

The United Arab Emirates extended its condolences to the government and people of Türkiye, as well as to the families of the victims, and wished a swift recovery for the injured, the UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry also extended its condolences in a statement on X, saying, "The Turkish people have always stood by us in our toughest times, and today, Syrians stand with their Turkish brothers, wishing for a swift resolution to this difficult time."

China extended “heartfelt” condolences to the “unfortunate victims and sincere sympathies” to the families of the deceased and injured, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Iran also expressed its "heartfelt" condolences and sympathy to Türkiye. The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson prayed for "divine mercy and forgiveness" for the victims.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this tragedy. We extend our wishes for recovery to those injured,” said Rwandan President Paul Kagame on X.

Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry also released a statement on Facebook. Expressing “deep” condolences and sympathy for Türkiye, the ministry wished a quick recovery of the injured.

