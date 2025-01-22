What constitutes “downplaying,” “denial,” or an “intention to side with Hamas” remains undefined in Israel’s law, leaving the door open for arbitrary interpretation.

With a new law passed in the Knesset on January 21, anyone in Israel who denies or downplays the October 7 attacks by Hamas will do so at the risk of facing a prison sentence of up to five years, in what critics said could have “a chilling effect on freedom of expression,” according to Israeli media.

“The denial of the atrocities of October 7 will not pass in silence, neither in the Knesset, nor on the street, nor in the world,” Israeli news website Times of Israel cited Knesset member Oded Forer as saying.

“Anyone who tries to deny Hamas’s heinous crimes is an active partner in spreading lies and incitement that undermine the foundations of our society,” the sponsor of the legislation said following the law’s enactment.

Ambiguous enforcement

Yet, the threat against those who “deny Hamas’s heinous crimes” is on precarious ground, as the law’s criteria for punishment remain vague.

Although the law includes a provision exempting statements made “in good faith or for a legitimate purpose,” such as in research or legal proceedings, it fails to define what separates such statements from “denial” or “downplaying,” leaving questions about whether debating unproven allegations, such as claims of rape attributed to Hamas would be deemed punishable.

Although accusations of mass rape by Hamas were weaponised as a key pillar of Israel's propaganda machine to justify its brutal war, Israel has repeatedly obstructed investigations into the attacks carried out on and after October 7, having turned down United Nations' calls for Israel to permit investigations into the rape allegations and barred its doctors from speaking to a UN group investigating the atrocities committed on that date.

Related Analysing the missing pieces in Israel's rape allegations

Civil rights experts warn that the ambiguity of the law could have serious implications for free speech, deterring individuals from engaging in discussions about the event, particularly if their views might be interpreted as controversial.