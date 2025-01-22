Two people were killed and several others injured in a knife attack at a park in southern Germany, local authorities have said.

Police have arrested one suspect following the violent incident in Aschaffenburg, in the southeastern state of Bavaria, according to a police statement on Wednesday.

“There was a knife attack in Schoental Park at around 11:45 a.m. in which two people were fatally injured. The suspect was arrested in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene,” police said on X, adding that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Citing police sources, German daily Bild reported that one of those killed in the attack was a child, and two adults were also injured in the attack.

Police cordoned off the crime scene while gathering evidence.