Child among two killed in knife attack in southern Germany
Police arrest one suspect after an attack in Aschaffenburg, with authorities saying public safety is not at risk.
Citing police sources, German daily Bild reported that one of those killed in the attack was a child. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
January 22, 2025

Two people were killed and several others injured in a knife attack at a park in southern Germany, local authorities have said.

Police have arrested one suspect following the violent incident in Aschaffenburg, in the southeastern state of Bavaria, according to a police statement on Wednesday.

“There was a knife attack in Schoental Park at around 11:45 a.m. in which two people were fatally injured. The suspect was arrested in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene,” police said on X, adding that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Citing police sources, German daily Bild reported that one of those killed in the attack was a child, and two adults were also injured in the attack.

Police cordoned off the crime scene while gathering evidence.

Authorities have not released information about the suspect's potential motives or the victims' identities.

Last November, police designated parts of the park area as a “dangerous place.”

According to local media reports, this designation stemmed from robbery and assault incidents connected to drug-related activity.

