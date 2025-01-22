Earlier this month, a humble one hundred-rupee note from India (the equivalent of $1.15) fetched an astonishing $63,314 at a private London auction.

And last year, two 10-rupee currency notes from the World War I era – recovered from a 1918 shipwreck of an Indian ship carrying British Indian currency, marmalade and ammunition – sold for $7,987 and $6,714, respectively.

The sale of the 100-rupee currency has brought to the forefront a rare numismatic delight, which provides invaluable insight into the history of the sacred Hajj pilgrimage in modern India.

Not to be confused with the Gulf Rupee that present-day Gulf countries relied on when they were British protectorates, this particular 100-rupee note is marked with a serial number HA 078400 and has the word HAJ inscribed.

The currency is fondly known as the La'l Note (or red note), and derives its name from its distinctive brick-red hue.

This special note was issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the late 1950s, during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru, a secular leader who prioritised preventing gold smuggling over fostering improved relations with the country's Muslim community.

Officially termed the "HAJJ Note," this special batch of currency was issued exclusively for use in the Gulf States of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the Trucial State (present modern-day United Arab Emirates) and Oman, to facilitate Muslim pilgrims on their journey to Hajj.

While in circulation, the currency was only valid for use during the pilgrimage. It was designed in two distinctive colour schemes – red and blue – with illustrations of elephants and sailing boats, the latter symbolising the journey of the pilgrims.

Upon departure from the port of Bombay (now Mumbai), the pilgrims were provided with blue ₹10 notes and red ₹100 notes to cover their expenses during the travel. The issuance of this special currency was a thoughtful arrangement by the state to assist pilgrims in their religious journey. Fascinatingly, as recently as 1995, pilgrims from India still travelled to Hajj by sea - as it was more affordable - sailing aboard the MV Akbari, which was later scrapped.

Hajj trips and their patronage have long been an important aspect of South Asian Muslim history, a region that is home to a third of the world’s Muslim population.

India and Hajj

Muslims have been travelling to Saudi Arabia from South Asia to perform Hajj for centuries, forming a significant cultural and religious connection between the two regions.

In a sparkling account of the history of the Hajj pilgrimage from earlier times, scholar Rishad Chowdhury in his book Hajj Across Empires: Pilgrimage and Political Culture after the Mughals, 1739-1857 notes: "Pilgrim vessels from the subcontinent would set sail from Surat, a West Indian entreport once known as the Bab al-Makkah (Gate of Makkah). It was a cosmopolitan city with reports of Arab, Persian and Turk traders and emigres being there into the late 18th century.