Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defence minister of Syria's new administration, has said that the administration’s relations with Türkiye will be “excellent.”

Stating they will hold talks with Eastern and Western countries on equipping the national army, Abu Qasra told reporters in the capital Damascus on Wednesday that they continue to discuss the presence of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria with Turkish officials.

Regarding the terror group PKK/YPG, he said that the terror organisation "must dissolve itself before the National Dialogue Conference."

When asked about the PKK/YPG terrorist group's position on the issue of armed groups dissolving themselves and gathering under the roof of the Ministry of Defence, Abu Qasra stated: “Negotiations are ongoing. We are ready for any scenario.”

Recalling the PKK/YPG terrorists' claim that "there are 10,000 Daesh fighters" in their prisons, Abu Qasra said that they estimate the correct number to be 2,500.

Return of officers who left the army

Abu Qasra said that meetings were held with over 70 different groups, including the Syrian National Army (SNA), military factions in southern Syria and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) based in al Tanf.