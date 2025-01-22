US President Donald Trump has demanded that Russia "settle now" and end the war in Ukraine, warning of high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if a resolution is not soon achieved.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump modified comments he made on Tuesday that he would likely impose sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin refused to negotiate an end to the nearly three-year conflict.

"If we don't make a 'deal,' and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries," Trump said.

Trump's post did not identify the countries that he considered participants in the conflict, or how he defined participation.

The post was one day after the US president indicated that additional sanctions on Russia are "likely” if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not come to the negotiation table to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump was asked by reporters at the White House if he would impose further sanctions on Moscow should Putin refuse to engage in peace talks.

"Sounds likely," he said, without elaborating.

'Anytime they want'