A new wildfire has erupted north of Los Angeles, exploding in size and sparking evacuation orders in a region already staggering from the effects of huge blazes.

Ferocious flames on Wednesday were devouring hillsides near Castaic Lake, spreading rapidly to cover 9,400 acres in a few hours.

The fire was being fanned by strong, dry Santa Ana winds that were racing through the area, pushing a vast pall of smoke and embers ahead of the flames.

Evacuations were ordered for 50,000 people all around the lake, which sits around 56 kilometres north of Los Angeles, and close to the city of Santa Clarita.

"I'm just praying that our house doesn't burn down," one man told broadcaster KTLA as he packed his car.

Around 4,000 firefighting personnel, backed up by aircraft and bulldozers, surged to the new blaze, a massive response that Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said was paying dividends.

"The situation remains dynamic, and the fire remains a difficult fire to contain, although we are getting the upper hand," he told an evening press conference.

The fire came with the greater Los Angeles area still suffering after two enormous fires that killed more than two dozen people and destroyed thousands of structures.

Robert Jensen from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urged everyone in the impacted area of the new blaze to leave immediately.

"We've seen the devastation caused by people failing to follow those orders in the Palisades and Eaton fires," he said.

"I don't want to see that here in our community as well. If you've been issued an evacuation order, please get out."