US President Donald Trump has halted arrivals of refugees already cleared to enter the United States, according to a memo, and will send 1,500 more soldiers to the border with Mexico as part of a flurry of steps to tackle immigration, his spokeswoman said.

"President Trump signed an executive order for 1,500 additional troops for the United States' southern border," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

Following an executive order signed on Monday hours after Trump took office, "all previously scheduled travel of refugees to the United States is being cancelled," said a State Department email to groups working with new arrivals.

The memo asked the UN International Organization for Migration not to move refugees to transit centres and said that all processing on cases has also been suspended.

Refugees already resettled in the United States will continue to receive services as planned, it said.

Trump in each of his presidential campaigns has run on promises to crack down on undocumented immigration.

But the refugee move also targets a legal pathway for people fleeing wars, persecution or disasters.

In his executive order, he said he was suspending refugee admissions as of January 27 and ordered a report on how to change the programme, in part by giving "greater involvement" to states and local jurisdictions.

It also revoked his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to consider the impact of climate change in refugee admissions.

New Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, said on Wednesday that the State Department will "no longer undertake any activities that facilitate or encourage mass migration. "

"Our diplomatic relations with other countries, particularly in the Western Hemisphere, will prioritize securing America's borders, stopping illegal and destabilizing migration and negotiating the repatriation of illegal immigrants," Rubio said in a statement.